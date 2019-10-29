|
|
DESHLER - J. Avery Evinger, 83, rural Deshler, Ohio, passed away Monday afternoon, October 28, 2019, at Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore, Ohio.
He was born December 11, 1935, in Jackson Township, Wood County, to the late Guy and Lela (Avery) Evinger. On September 4, 1955, he married Mary Lou Kern and they have shared over 64 years together.
Avery graduated from Jackson Township High School and earned an associate's degree in accounting from Tiffin University. Early in life, he worked for the former Deshler Mailbox Factory and Libby-Owens in Toledo, Ohio. He then took a job with McComb Schools and served his school district as the transportation supervisor, building and grounds superintendent, and bus mechanic. He retired in 1990. Avery's greatest passion was his life on his farm. He was proud to be a third-generation farmer and be able to continue his life and his family's life on the same farm he was born on.
He was a faithful member of Hoytville United Methodist Church, where he was active in the choir and a Sunday school teacher for over 40 years. He was a licensed and instrument rated pilot and enjoyed many years of owning and flying private planes.
He was a very active and proud 32nd-Degree Mason. Through his Masonic years, he was a member of Sycamore Lodge 520 in Deshler, Ohio, and Past Worshipful Master; member of Findlay Council 50 and Past Illustrious Master; member of Findlay Chapter 58 and Past Excellent High Priest; member of Findlay Commandery 49 and Past Eminent Commander; member of Zenobia Shrine; member of AMD Blanchard Valley Council 221; and a recipient of the Knight York Cross of Honor.
Avery is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Evinger; daughter, Dawn (Dr. Wayne) Feister, Rawson, Ohio; son, Bryan (Holly) Evinger, Defiance, Ohio; grandchildren, Laren (Will) Brooks, Clinton (Tori) Feister, Chad Gogley, Troy Haley, Alaina Evinger and Lydia Evinger; great-grandchildren, Draper, Drayden and Keira; and sisters, Carolyn (Dale) States, North Glenn, Colorado, and Rachel Shearon, Fremont, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Vickie Evinger-Fall.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Hoytville United Methodist Church, Hoytville, Ohio, with Rev. Phil Park-Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Deshler. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Additional visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the church.
The family suggests memorials to , Hoytville United Methodist Church or Jackson Township Fire Department. www.feehanroenbergerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 30, 2019