OAKWOOD - Jack Craft, 87, Oakwood, died at 8:55 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Mercy Health Defiance Hospital.
He was born August 27, 1932, in Melrose, to the late Donald F. and Margaret B. "Maggie" (Strahlen) Craft. On August 23, 1970, he married Margaret Ann Bidlack, who preceded him in death on December 29, 2019.
Jack is survived by two nephews, Don and Larry Ashbaugh of Indiana; a niece, Susan Loebert of Indiana; five great-nieces and great-nephews and 13 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Jack is preceded in death by a sister, Helen M. Ashbaugh; and a brother-in-law, Ray Ashbaugh.
Jack was a 1950 graduate of Oakwood High School. Throughout his lifetime, he worked at Allen County Tractor Sales as a mechanic, Henry Implement of Continental and he retired from Northwest Tractor, Glandorf. For several summers, he and his wife mowed cemeteries in Paulding County. Jack was a member of the First Baptist Church, Defiance. He also enjoyed the gospel music, singing and fellowship at the local restaurant in Oakwood.
The funeral service will be noon Thursday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, with Rev. Terry Porter officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Chapel, Oakwood. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oakwood Fire Department or Oakwood EMS. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
610 Walnut St
Oakwood, OH 45873
(419) 594-3660
