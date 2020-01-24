|
|
LEIPSIC - Jack David, 78, Leipsic, died at 8:10 p.m. January 23, 2020, at VanCrest of Holgate.
He was born September 2, 1941, in Flint, Mich., to the late Jack and Cleo (Fuchion) David. On April 20, 1961, he married Jeanie Noon, who survives in Leipsic.
Jack also is survived by his children, Deb David of Leipsic, and John (Cindy) David of Fostoria; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Denny (Chris) David of Leipsic, and Bob (Marsha) David of Troy.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Gene David.
Jack was a member of the First Christian Church, Leipsic. In 1987, he retired from General Motors, Defiance. He loved to go camping and fishing.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Leipsic, with Pastor Tim Eding officiating. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery, West Leipsic. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and again Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to a . Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 25, 2020