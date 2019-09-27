|
GLEN ELLYN, Ill. - Jack King Pixler, 95, died September 19, 2019, at home at Atria Park Senior Living in Glen Ellyn, Ill.
A native of Rockford, Ohio, and former resident of Defiance, Mr. Pixler owned Pixler's Clothing & Furnishings, a longtime fixture in downtown Defiance, until closing the store in 1978. He served on Defiance City Council in the 1960s and was an ordained deacon in the Presbyterian church. He was active in Jaycees, Kiwanis, Rotary Club, Elks and other community organizations. He retired to Florida and finally moved to Illinois to be near family.
He proudly served in the U.S. Merchant Marines, seeing combat in World War II. He returned home to graduate from Defiance High School in 1946, then sailed the Great Lakes as an ore boat crewman. Back in Defiance, he joined the family business, taking over the store in 1963 upon the death of his brother, William.
He was known for his sharp mind, free spirit, silly humor, dedication to serving others, and (late in life) passion for drumming.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Gwendolyn Bice Pixler; and sons, Michael (Martha), Clifford (Cherie), Joseph, and Bruce (Tracey); and four grandchildren. Son, Jack Gordon, preceded him in death, as did his parents, Clifford "C.C." and Zelpha King Pixler; brothers, William and Charles "Lou"; and sister, Phyllis Carr.
Family burial service will be at Southern Cemetery, Central Lake, Mich., in his beloved north woods, alongside his namesake son.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 28, 2019