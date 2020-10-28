Jackie Kroa

BRYAN - Jackie E. Kroa, 82, Bryan, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
Jack was born October 23, 1938, in Grand Ridge, Illinois, the son of the late William and Naomi (Kretzar) Kroa. He was a 1956 graduate of Ney High School. He attended The Ohio State University for two years. He married Bernadine M. Harvey in October 1961, and she preceded him in death in September 1979. Jack then married Linda L. Taylor in August 1980, and she preceded him in death in October 2019.
Jack was a lifelong farmer beginning farming in Hicksville, and later moving to Ney. He also worked for the city of Bryan in the municipal utilities department, retiring in 1994. He was a member of the Bryan Moose Lodge 1064, where he was in charge of bingo night. He was also a member of the Stryker Rotary Club for over 30 years. He enjoyed antiques and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Detroit Tigers fan. He looked forward to their annual fishing trip to Moose Lake in Minnesota each summer.
Surviving are his two children, Connie (Scott) Gerken of Napoleon, Ohio, and David (Beth) Kroa of Niles, Michigan; two grandchildren, Kenzie (Gil) Lawrence and Kylie Gerken; and one great-grandson, Calvin Krall.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Bernadine and Linda; one grandson, James W. Kroa; one brother, William Kroa; and one sister, Ruth Anderson.
To honor Jack's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 06817 Ohio 66, Defiance, Ohio 43512.
