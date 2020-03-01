|
BRYAN - Jacob "Jaker" Grine, 73, Bryan, passed away on his father's birthday, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, surrounded by his loving family.
Jake was an entrepreneur. He was a distributor for Pepsi Cola and the owner of the Ney SuperMart for many years. He also raised and raced thoroughbred horses. Jake was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the HBPA-Horseman's Benevolent and Protective Association and served as a Williams County special deputy. He enjoyed traveling to Florida, Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe and the National Rodeo finals each year.
Jacob Grine was born on April 25, 1946, in Defiance, the son of Robert J. and AnnaBelle (Donley) Grine. He was a graduate of Fairview High School. He married Linda K. Bruot in Bryan on April 29, 1967, and she survives.
Jake also is survived by his son, Chris (Michelle) Grine of Bryan and their children, Brooks and Metea; daughter, Melissa (Craig) Retcher of Coldwater, Michigan, and their children, Layne, Kennedy, Courtney and Molly; three great-grandchildren, Taytum, Ivy and Harper; and a brother, John (Susan) Grine of Ney.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Douglas Grine.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 2-7:30 p.m. at the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, followed by a recitation of the Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan, with Father James Halleron officiating. Burial will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.
Memorials are requested to the Community Health Professionals Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, 06817 Ohio 66, Defiance, Ohio 43512; or the Parkinson's Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 150 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 3, 2020