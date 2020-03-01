|
NAPOLEON - James Leroy Armbruster, 84, rural Napoleon, died unexpectedly on Friday evening, February 28, 2020, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
His Legacyâ€¦ Jim was born December 28, 1935, to Howard J. and Laura E. (Rettig) Armbruster in Napoleon. He graduated from Florida High School in 1953. Jim attended the Defiance College. On October 8, 1961, he married Kay Watkins at the Delta Methodist Church. In 1954, he worked for Swift and Company, Defiance. In 1954-56, he worked for General Motors. From 1957-58 and 1960-66, he worked for the state of Ohio as an instrument man in the highway survey crew. He enlisted with the U.S. Army in 1958. He was farmer from 1960 until retiring in 1998. Jim was a member of the Holgate Lions Club, Henry County Farm Bureau, Ohio Soybean Association and the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association. Jim was a loving husband and father, who loved spending time with his grandkids. He also enjoyed farming and mowing the lawn.
His Familyâ€¦ He is survived by his loving wife, Kay; daughter, Debra (Jeffry) Stevenson, Napoleon; a son, Douglas Armbruster, Napoleon; grandchildren, Adam Stevens, Kathleen (Andrew) Borck and Abigail Stevenson; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Jordyn and Adalynn Borck; a sister, Janet Bichan; sisters-in-law, Janet Ulery and Sally Mettler; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law, Robert Bichan, Jerry Watkins and Larry Watkins.
His Farewell Servicesâ€¦ Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m., with a Lions service at 7 p.m. Everyone will be welcomed into St. John's United Church of Christ, Holgate, at 10 a.m. The celebration of Jim's life will be at 11 a.m., with Reverend David Orr officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory can be made to St. John's UCC, Holgate Lions Club or a . Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 3, 2020