Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rodenberger Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Florida United Methodist Church
Florida, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Florida United Methodist Church
Florida, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bechtol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bechtol


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Bechtol Obituary
FLORIDA - James A. Bechtol, 83, Florida, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019.
He was born on October 30, 1936, also in Florida, Ohio, to Everett and Ethel (Shawver) Bechtol. Jim worked for the Campbell Soup Company as a quality control inspection. He was a lifelong member of the Florida United Methodist Church. Jim enjoyed playing cards, collecting coins and numerous trips out west.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Nannette; sons, Richard (Vanessa) of Florida, Ohio, and Robert of Phoenix, Ariz.; granddaughters, Cori, Kathryn and Erin; brother, Bill Bechtol; and sister-in-law, Marna Lou Bechtol. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack.
Visitation will be held at the Florida United Methodist Church, Florida, Ohio, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at the Florida Cemetery, where military honors will be afforded.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Henry County Humane Society or Gideons. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -