James Ferguson

NAPOLEON - James A. Ferguson, 83, Napoleon, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
He was born August 19, 1936, the son of Ortez and Alice (Gillespie) Ferguson. His loving wife of 63 years, whom he married on June 9, 1957, Norma J. (Speiser) Ferguson, survives him.
Also surviving are his sons, Brandy Lee Ferguson of Napoleon, Joel (Jacqueline) Ferguson of Las Vegas, Nev., and Tim (Kathy) Ferguson of McClure; daughter, June (Mike) Clemens, of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Lindsay Ferguson, Justin (Sabrina) Ferguson, Alex Ferguson, Alyssa Clemens, Taylor Ferguson and Aaron Clemens; great-grandchild, Kinsley Ferguson; and brother, Gerald (Carole) Ferguson of Shreveport, La.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ortez and Alice; and a sister, Patricia Hefflinger.
James graduated from Napoleon High School in 1954. He worked at Glass Fibers in Defiance until 1956. He went on to work for Glenn Speiser at Napoleon Hardware until it was purchased by Ray Wangrin and worked for Ray until January 1, 1979. The hardware incorporated and James served as president and manager of Napoleon Hardware Inc. for 22 years, retiring on May 31, 2001.
His favorite hobby was fishing, especially with the grandkids. Upon retiring, James also enjoyed bus tours often. He was a member of Odd Fellows Lodge 755, Tontogany, Ohio, for over 60 years.
Services and interment will be held privately. He will be laid to rest in Forest Hill Cemetery, in Napoleon. Walker-Hoening Mortuary, Napoleon, has been entrusted with arrangements.
