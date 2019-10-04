Home

Krill Funeral Service
114 E Hull St
Edgerton, OH 43517
(419) 298-2329
James Flegal Obituary
EDGERTON - James D. Flegal, 74, Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 1:40 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his family, after an extended illness.
Mr. Flegal was a 1963 graduate of Edgerton High School and co-owner of Flegal Sand and Gravel from 1969 until his retirement in 2002. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton, Knights of Columbus Council 1494, and the Montpelier Moose Lodge. Jim enjoyed spending time on the farm taking care of his trees and mowing, and also loved to travel anywhere with his family.
James D. Flegal was born June 8, 1945, in Garrett, Indiana, the son of Bernard G. and Kathryn M. (Dietsch) Flegal. He married Carla J. McKee on June 19, 1965, in Edgerton, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Doug Flegal and Tom (Camie) Flegal, both of Edgerton; one daughter, Jamie (Scott) Wills of Ada, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; and three sisters, JoAnn Vogelsong of Defiance, Ohio, Sandra Waldvogel of Stryker, Ohio, and Pam Miller of Wauseon, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harold Flegal.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, with a scripture service to follow at 8 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, October 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will take place in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Edgerton.
Memorials are requested to St. Mary Catholic School or Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
