James W. Gillis, 90, Defiance, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at GlennPark of Defiance.
He was born May 4, 1930, to Raymond and Irene (Casey) Gillis in Detroit, Michigan. He attended school at Southeastern High School. He left high school early and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, 1st Marine Division from 1948-52. Jim served as a corporal during the Korean War as a radio operator and he fought at the Battle of Chosin Reservoir. On January 8, 1955, he married Patricia Brunsman, who preceded him in death on July 4, 2015.
Jim worked at Michigan Bell Telephone, General Motors and Femco in St. Clair Shores, Mich. He and Patricia moved to Defiance in 1976, so he could be president/CEO of Defiance Precision Products until his retirement in 1992.
While living in St. Clair Shores, Jim was elected to the Lake Shore School District Board of Education where he served two terms. He was a founding member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church. He was an usher and altar server. In Defiance, he was a member of the YMCA board for 12 years, Chamber of Commerce president for four years, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital Board member for nine years, chairman for three years, auxiliary member 20 years, and treasurer for five years, Quadco Rehabilitation Board for six years and treasurer for four years, Airport Authority Board for six years, Hospice volunteer for 20 years, Alzheimer's volunteer for six years, United Way member for 30 years, and past chairman, Catholic Jail Ministry for 20 years, Defiance Foundation Board for eight years, Ohio Telephone Board for 10 years, Medical Reserve Corps/Red Cross Disaster Team for four years, St. Vincent De Paul Society for four years as treasurer, Friends of Defiance Public Library board member, where he delivered books to homebound readers, and a blood donor for 25 years.
He was also a Rotarian. He was a faithful member of St. John Catholic Church since 1976, served on the finance committee, business team and was a Eucharistic Lay minister. Jim was a member of Legatus, a Catholic organization for business executives who commit to live by and run their business by faith. He was on the Defiance College Board of Trustees for 16 years, and a member of the Pilgrim Society. Jim served in the Chosin Few, an organization for veterans who survived the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir, and he was a Marine Corps League member, serving as past commandant.
Jim enjoyed camping, sailing, scuba diving, golfing, playing poker and euchre, and traveling with his family and friends. He felt very blessed and sincerely believed in giving back to his community. Jim, along with his wife, had the honor of two private audiences and received Holy Communion from Pope John Paul II, now St. John Paul the Great. In 2017, during the Historical Military Tour of South Korea, he had the honor of having dinner at the invitation of the president and first lady of South Korea, President Moon Jae-In, and First Lady Kim Jung-Sook. The USMC 1st Marine Division liberated thousands of North Korean refugees during the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir, including President Moon's Grandmother.
Jim is survived by his loving family, Marge (Kevin) Hambel of Olney, Md., Matt (Laura) Gillis of Warsaw, Ind., Theresa Gillis of Phoenix, Ariz., Mark (Toby) Gillis of Defiance, Ohio, Michele (Aric) Diehl of Defiance, Ohio; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and six siblings.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church, with Father Doug Taylor officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, with graveside military rites accorded by VFW Post 3360.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Holy Cross Catholic School or Marine Corps League Herman Hesselschwardt Unit. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
