James T. Greear, 89, Defiance, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
He was born November 28, 1930, to James and Mossie (Harmon) Greear in Dante, Virginia. On March 3, 1956, he married Iris (Stallard) Greear, who resides in Defiance.
James was an active member and deacon of Mt. Carmel Chapel Baptist Church in Defiance, and also a trustee and music leader. He worked at Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon for several years, until his retirement in 1993. He enjoyed bluegrass music and trains, and was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox. James was a very unique person, and will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends and colleagues.
James is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Iris Greear of Defiance; two sons, Leonard A. (Sandi) Greear of Burlington, Ky., and James P. (Kimberly) Greear of Defiance; and his daughter, Melba D. (Mark) Hale of Amelia, Ohio. He also leaves behind six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Homer Greear of Sherwood, and Paul Greear of Coeburn, Va.; and his sister, Thelma Greear of Coeburn, Va.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Claude, Roy and W.R. Greear; and a sister, Frankie Greear.
Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton Street). A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South in Defiance, with Rev. Chad Carney officiating. Burial will follow the service at Ayersville Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Mt. Carmel Chapel Baptist Church or a . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 14, 2020