James Harmon

On October 3, 2020, at the age of 69, James Lee Harmon departed this life to be with his Lord.

He was the son of Loren and Pauline (Lower) Harmon, who preceded him in death. On September 11, 1971, he was united in holy matrimony to Deborah King; to this union two children were born.

Jim was a resident of Defiance, Ohio, until his retirement. He was employed at Powertrain Division of General Motors for 43 years, retiring in 2014 and moving to Westfield, Ind.

He was a 1968 graduate of Defiance High School. Jim will always be remembered for his love of family, John Deere tractors and the University of Michigan sports.

At the age of 14, he professed a hope in Christ. He was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran in Defiance, Ohio, and Cornerstone Lutheran in Carmel, Ind.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 49 years, Deb Harmon, Westfield, Ind.; son, Nathan (Laura) Harmon, Westfield, Ind.; daughter, Lissa (Jason) Starner, Noblesville, Ind.; brother, Thomas (Lyn) Harmon, Pittsburgh, Pa.; and two grandchildren, Celaire Starner and Tucker Harmon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Lutheran Church, 4850 E. Main Street, Carmel, Ind. 46033.

Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield, is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.







