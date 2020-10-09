1/1
James Harmon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 3, 2020, at the age of 69, James Lee Harmon departed this life to be with his Lord.
He was the son of Loren and Pauline (Lower) Harmon, who preceded him in death. On September 11, 1971, he was united in holy matrimony to Deborah King; to this union two children were born.
Jim was a resident of Defiance, Ohio, until his retirement. He was employed at Powertrain Division of General Motors for 43 years, retiring in 2014 and moving to Westfield, Ind.
He was a 1968 graduate of Defiance High School. Jim will always be remembered for his love of family, John Deere tractors and the University of Michigan sports.
At the age of 14, he professed a hope in Christ. He was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran in Defiance, Ohio, and Cornerstone Lutheran in Carmel, Ind.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 49 years, Deb Harmon, Westfield, Ind.; son, Nathan (Laura) Harmon, Westfield, Ind.; daughter, Lissa (Jason) Starner, Noblesville, Ind.; brother, Thomas (Lyn) Harmon, Pittsburgh, Pa.; and two grandchildren, Celaire Starner and Tucker Harmon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Lutheran Church, 4850 E. Main Street, Carmel, Ind. 46033.
Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield, is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BUSSELL FAMILY FUNERALS
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 587-2001
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BUSSELL FAMILY FUNERALS

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved