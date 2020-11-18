HOLGATE - James Dale Kesselmayer, 91, Holgate, passed over Friday morning, November 13, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo.
His Legacyâ€¦ Jim was the youngest child born September 3, 1929, to Irvin Henry "Boots" and Kathryn (Barth) Kesselmayer in Holgate. After graduating from Holgate High School in 1947, he enlisted into the Marines and served in the Korean Conflict. On November 23, 1990, he married Clementina "Tina" in McKellen, Texas. He was employed by McDonald Construction for 35 years. James was the Holgate volunteer fire chief from 1981-2008. He was a lifelong member of the New Bavaria VFW, Defiance VFW and the American Legion. Jim was confirmed and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Holgate. Jim's passion was the Holgate Volunteer Fire Department, serving 54 years, 27 of those years as fire chief from 1981-2008.
His Familyâ€¦ He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Tina; children, Scott Nancy) Kesselmayer of Maumee, Toni (Butch) Clark of Bellville, Brian Kesselmayer of Bellville and Phillip (Leta) Kesselmayer, Holgate; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Reverend Darwood Kesselmayer, Peoria, Ill. He was preceded in death by his son, James "JD" Kesselmayer Jr.; a grandson, Gerald Kesselmayer; and siblings, Janice, Norma, Darrel "Doie" and Donald "Bud."
His Farewell Servicesâ€¦ Friends will be received in St. John's Lutheran Church, Holgate, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The celebration of Jim's life will be private. Due to health concerns; a mask is required, social distancing is encouraged and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance. A military/fire service burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Holgate, at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Contributions in Jim's memory can be made to Holgate Volunteer Fire Department, St. John's Lutheran Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com
to leave online condolences.