1/1
James McCague
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEY - James A. McCague, 77, Ney, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance.
James was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired from General Motors with 25 years of service and then worked at Sparky's Lawn Mower Repair. He had built houses in Florida in his younger years. James was a member of Bridging the Gap Church in Bryan. He enjoyed fishing and building things in his free time.
James A. McCague was born May 5, 1943, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of Dale and Alma May (Weller) McCague. He married Millie L. Massey in May of 1967 in Kissimmee, Florida, and she survives.
James also is survived by his children, Jeanette Watson, of Dothan, Alabama, Gene (Leshia) Watson of Continental, Ohio, Kitty McCague of Michigan, Linda (Matthew) Link of Chicago and Loretta (Devin) Dickinson of Adrian, Michigan; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a niece, Debralee McCague of Defiance. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Doug McCague.
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 3-5 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Pastors Ryan Carter and James Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, with graveside military rites conducted by the Defiance VFW and U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
Memorials are requested to Bridging the Gap Church or the American Cancer Society.
To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krill Funeral Service
860 W Mulberry St
Bryan, OH 43506
(419) 636-3525
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krill Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved