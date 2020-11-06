1/1
James "Jim" Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LIMA - James E. "Jim" Miller, 77, Lima, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born October 24, 1943, in Defiance, Ohio, to Arden and Evelyn (Theil) Miller, who both preceded him in death. On October 1, 1966, he married Judith L. "Judy" (Meyer) Miller, who preceded him in death on December 26, 2018.
Jim proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. He worked for the Defiance Fire Department for 29 years and then for the State of Ohio Fire Marshal's office for 16 years.
He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, the Eagles Aerie 370, the American Legion Post 96 and the VFW Post 1275 and a life member of the Elks Lodge 54. He enjoyed golfing and woodworking.
Surviving are his daughters, Jill Graziani of Bryan, Ohio, and Jenna (Danny) Dotson of Paulding, Ohio; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his sister, Jane (Elton Mobley) Winters of Savannah, Ga.; his sister-in-law, Patricia Fernandez of Lima; his special companion, his dog, Jake; and his special neighborhood family, Jon and Chandra Neeper, Aizlynn Blythe, Mark Brookhart, Derrick Daniels, Erick and Jessica Hayes and family.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Judy Miller; and his sister, Jean Brown.
A celebration of life will be held from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Elks Lodge 54, 302 W. North Street, Lima.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Ronald McDonald House at https://rmhctoldeo.org. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel, Lima.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Elks Lodge #54
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 6, 2020
Jill and Jenna and family. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories as mine were with Jim and of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Jim always gave me the wisdom and love of friendship for many years. I will always keep a place for him and Judy in my heart.
Cheryl
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved