James "Jim" Mossoney, 65, Defiance, passed away Saturday evening, May 9, 2020, at his home in Defiance, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 13, 1954, to the late William and Mary Ann (Core) Mossoney in Defiance, Ohio. On January 21, 1983, he married Becky (Endsley) Mossoney, who resides in Defiance.
Jim was a devoted Christian and a faithful member of First Baptist Church. Jim worked at General Motors for 38 years until his retirement in 2014. He was an avid gardener and woodworker. Jim never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone. He loved being with his family, and spending time with his family and grandchildren was always a priority.
James will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Becky and his three daughters, Kelly (Jason) Priddy of Charleston, W.Va., Kim Wolenberg of West Bloomfield, Mich., and Kacee (Isaiah) Cruz of Fort Wayne, Ind. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Hank and Shelby Priddy, Henrik and Anson Wolenberg, Miah, Sophia, Carys and Maple Cruz; and his sister, Jean Ann (Tim) Weible.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a private visitation will be held for immediate family at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, with Rev. Ron Monteith and Rev. Wayne Alstaetter officiating. The family requests that while offering the family support, you please maintain proper social distancing.
Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church Mission, Operation Christmas Child or CHP Defiance Home Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.