OTTAWA - James L. Okuley Sr., 89, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 5:10 a.m. at the Meadows of Leipsic after a short illness.
Jim was born July 12, 1930, in Holgate, Ohio, to Jacob and Laverne (Provost) Okuley, both deceased, and grew up near North Creek. He married Ruth Eis on October 2, 1954, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in North Creek, Ohio, celebrating 61 years of marriage with the love of his life. Ruth preceded him in death on September 21, 2016.
He was a 1948 graduate of Miller City-New Cleveland High School. Jim retired from GTE Phillips, Ottawa, in 1992 after 44 years of service. He was a previous parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in North Creek. He was also a former member of the Ohio Polka Boosters. Jim loved being with his grandkids and great-grandkids, he had a green thumb, a love for the outdoors and enjoyed going to flea markets.
Jim is a father to two daughters and three sons, a grandfather to 14, a great-grandfather to 33, and a great-great grandfather to two.
Jim's children are Pat (Nolan) Gyetvai of rural Continental, Linda (Marty) Schroeder of New Cleveland, Jim (Arlene) Okuley Jr. of Continental, and Bruce (Carole) Okuley and Tony Okuley, Bluffton.
He was the oldest of his family and survived by all his siblings, Gene Okuley of Leipsic, Kathleen (Bill) Klausing of Ottawa, Gary Okuley of Ottawa, Dick (Karen) Okuley of Glandorf and Jake (Deb) Okuley Jr., North Creek.
He also is survived by his in-laws, Donna (Darrell) Curtis and Betty Guilde; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his in-laws, Carol Okuley, Irene Okuley, John Eis, Jeanette and Byron Brink, Dick Guilde, Evelyn and Ray Shorts, Karen and Willie Meyer and Marvin Eis.
Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, there will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be conducted by Deacon Doyle Erford at St. Joseph's Cemetery, North Creek, on Friday. A celebration of life reception will be held for family and friends at a later date, time and location when the COVID-19 restrictions are eased.
Arrangements are under the direction of Love Funeral Home, Ottawa. Please consider sharing your condolences at www.lovefuneralhome.com, making a memorial donation to Putnam County Hospice
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 21, 2020