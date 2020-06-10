McCLURE - James Arthur Ottinger, 56, McClure, Ohio, died on Friday, June 5, 2020.
He was born in Bowling Green, Ohio, on October 16, 1962, to Asa and Joann (Kepling) Ottinger. Jim was a jack-of-all trades and always there to help anyone he could. He was employed as a handyman for Donley Farms. Jim also enjoyed fixing cars and lawn mowers.
He is survived by his son, Gregory Ottinger (Rebecca Newell); parents, Asa and Joann Ottinger; and siblings, Asa Ottinger Jr. (Tonia Mays) and Randall Ottinger. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Redena; and second wife, Jewel.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Parks Division. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health environment surrounding COVID-19, public visitation will be conducted with proper safeguards. Please observe proper social distancing when attending.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.