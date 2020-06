McCLURE - James Arthur Ottinger, 56, McClure, Ohio, died on Friday, June 5, 2020.He was born in Bowling Green, Ohio, on October 16, 1962, to Asa and Joann (Kepling) Ottinger. Jim was a jack-of-all trades and always there to help anyone he could. He was employed as a handyman for Donley Farms. Jim also enjoyed fixing cars and lawn mowers.He is survived by his son, Gregory Ottinger (Rebecca Newell); parents, Asa and Joann Ottinger; and siblings, Asa Ottinger Jr. (Tonia Mays) and Randall Ottinger. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Redena; and second wife, Jewel.Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m.Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Parks Division. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com Due to the current health environment surrounding COVID-19, public visitation will be conducted with proper safeguards. Please observe proper social distancing when attending.