James Ottinger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCLURE - James Arthur Ottinger, 56, McClure, Ohio, died on Friday, June 5, 2020.
He was born in Bowling Green, Ohio, on October 16, 1962, to Asa and Joann (Kepling) Ottinger. Jim was a jack-of-all trades and always there to help anyone he could. He was employed as a handyman for Donley Farms. Jim also enjoyed fixing cars and lawn mowers.
He is survived by his son, Gregory Ottinger (Rebecca Newell); parents, Asa and Joann Ottinger; and siblings, Asa Ottinger Jr. (Tonia Mays) and Randall Ottinger. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Redena; and second wife, Jewel.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Parks Division. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health environment surrounding COVID-19, public visitation will be conducted with proper safeguards. Please observe proper social distancing when attending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rodenberger Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved