Short Funeral Home
500 N Defiance St
Archbold, OH 43502
(419) 445-3556
James Rupp Obituary
ARCHBOLD - James E. Rupp, 85, Archbold, passed away April 11, 2020, in his home at Fairlawn Haven Retirement Center.
He was born September 9, 1934, to the late John H. and Virgie (Graf) Rupp and was a lifelong resident of Fulton County and a retired farmer. James was a 1952 graduate of Archbold High School and served his country in the Army from 1956-58.
In August 1958, he married Mary Jane (Rickly) Rupp of Liberty Center. To them were born four children, Jonathan (Debra) of Fayette, Mary Beth (Bruce) Reid of Hillsdale, New Jersey, Marsha (Craig) Salisbury of Cedarville, Ohio, and Jack (Angel) of Archbold. He enjoyed 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
James was a farmer many years, specializing in hogs and crop farming. He liked the outdoors, fishing and did much traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; four children; sisters, Carol (Bob) Smith of Cincinnati, Margaret of Napoleon, and Pat (Ken) Frey of Pettisville; one brother, Roger (Ruthann) of Archbold.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Richard Rupp.
Burial will be at Lauber Hill Cemetery near Archbold.
The family requests memorials be given to Fairlawn or Hospice Care. Online condolences can be sent to ShortFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 14, 2020
