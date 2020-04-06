|
|
NAPOLEON - James Carl Saxton, 65, Napoleon, Ohio, passed way unexpectedly Sunday, April 5, 2020.
He was born on December 17, 1954, in Napoleon, to John and Dorothy (Cope) Saxton. He married Teresa Houser on December 20, 1975, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio.
James liked being at home surrounded by his family. He was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. James enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and teaching them to fish. He enjoyed having friends and family over for a good BBQ.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Teresa; children, Chris (Candi) and Jason (Liz); grandchildren, Kaidian, Delleshae, Leelynd and Grayson; and siblings, John (Bev) Saxton and Nancy (Randy) Jirikovich. James was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the COVID-19 safeguards, funeral services will be private. Interment will take place at Zion Cemetery, Ridgeville Corners.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Ridgeville Corners or . Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 7, 2020