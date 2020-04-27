|
VAN WERT - James J. Wehrkamp, known to family and friends as "Jim," died peacefully with his loving wife by his side on Friday, April 24, 2020, following an extended illness. He was 83.
On February 24, 1937, Jim was born to the late Linus and Esther (Van den Bosch) Wehrkamp. A native of Mercer County, Ohio, he was a 1955 graduate of St. Henry High School. On September 13, 1958, he married Kathleen (nee Murray) Wehrkamp, who survives.
He will be forever remembered by his wife of 61 years; his two children, Terry (Nancy) Wehrkamp of Paulding, Ohio, and Beth Wehrkamp of Naches, Wash.; his brother, Thomas (Carol) Wehrkamp of St. Henry, Ohio; his six grandchildren, Michael (Laura) Wehrkamp of Paulding, Ohio, Connie (Adam) Luck and Laurel Wehrkamp of Columbus, Ohio, and Anika (Trevor) Hatten, Alyssa Ross and Ian Ross of Naches, Wash.; his two great-grandchildren, Andrew and Lillian Wehrkamp of Paulding, Ohio; and his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kenneth Wehrkamp.
Jim served his country as a member of the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. A lifelong small business owner, Jim ran hardware stores and owned several other business ventures. As a father and grandfather, he relished opportunities to pass on valuable life lessons that his children and grandchildren will carry with them forever. Jim was an avid big-game hunter, making trips to Africa, Canada and the Rocky Mountains throughout his life.
A lifelong angler, Jim enjoyed sharing his love of fishing with his grandchildren, teaching them how to lure red drums out of the brackish waters off Florida's west coast. He enjoyed playing and teaching golf, bird watching, tending to his meticulously manicured lawn, gardening in his ever-bountiful vegetable patch and watching sporting events with his family and friends. A devout Catholic, Jim was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, Ohio.
Due to the COVID-19 circumstances, a private funeral mass and burial will be held at St. Henry Catholic Church in St. Henry, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Jim be made to the American Diabetes Association or . Condolences for the family of Jim may be expressed at hogenkampfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 27, 2020