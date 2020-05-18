James Zimmer
James C. Zimmer, 92, Defiance, peacefully passed away on Friday morning, May 15, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born January 8, 1928, to John and Ellen (Hazeman) Zimmer in Napoleon, Ohio. On June 6, 1953, he married Marilyn (Grove) Zimmer, who preceded him in death on February 3, 2013. Jim was a member of St. John Catholic Church. He worked at John Manville for over 38 years until his retirement in 1990. He enjoyed tinkering on cars and woodworking. Jim always loved spending time with his family.
Jim is survived by his two daughters, Kathy (Tim) Jewell of Defiance, and Diane Zimmer of Verona, N.J. He also leaves behind one granddaughter, Stacey Miller; three great-granddaughters, Morgan and Alexis Myers, and LaTricia Rangel, all of Wauseon; also his four-legged, two best girls, Maggie and Elsie; and seven grandpuppies and a grandcat.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Floyd, Cletus, Robert, John and Don Zimmer.
Due to the recent pandemic restrictions, a private visitation will be held for immediate family only at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens. A public memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
