COLDWATER, Mich. - Jane Carol Hasselschwert, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her home on Lake George, Michigan.
Jane was born February 7, 1949, to Jack and Jinny (Keller) Curtzwiler in Defiance, Ohio. She found her passion for caring for others early in her life, and after graduating from Defiance High School in 1967, she went on to study at Riverside School of Nursing and become a registered nurse. On September 1, 1972, she married the love of her life, Craig Hasselschwert.
Jane never forgot a face or a name and always had great stories to share. She was never happier than when she was spending time with her family and friends, and her humor and kindness touched the lives of countless people. She always put others before herself and was the first to reach out to someone in need. The world was a warmer and kinder place with Jane in it, and her laughter and smile will be forever missed by the people whose lives she touched so deeply.
Jane is survived by her husband of 47 years, Craig Hasselschwert of Coldwater; her children, Curt Hasselschwert of Queens, New York, and Megan (Jason) Daugherty of Kansas City, Missouri; her brother, John (Beth) Curtzwiler of Defiance; her sister-in-law, Cindy (Richard) Shaffer of Defiance; her grandchildren, Keller and Maren Daugherty of Kansas City; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Curtzwiler.
A celebration of Jane's life will be held May 2 from 1-4 p.m. at Glendarin Golf Club in Angola, Indiana.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 28, 2020