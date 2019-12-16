|
NAPOLEON - Jane D. Kenning, 64, of Napoleon, Ohio, died peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019, at her residence.
She was born January 28, 1955, in Napoleon, Ohio, to Dwight and Hazel (Leaders) Huddle. On January 17, 1976, she married Dave Kenning at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, Ohio.
Jane was a 1973 graduate of Napoleon High School and attended Bowling Green State University. Jane was a loving and caring mother, wife and homemaker. Outside of the house, she loved the outdoors and caring for stray animals, especially raccoons. She enjoyed camping and spending time at the lake with family. She loved a good card game and was fond of china painting.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon and served as a den mother for the Cub Scouts.
She is survived by her father, Dwight; husband, Dave; children, Joshua (Celeste) Kenning of Defiance, Cassandra (Tim) Loughry of Marietta, Ohio, and Niki Blake of Napoleon; grandchildren, Shiloh, Judah, Elizabeth, Jeremiah and Millie; and brothers, John (Darla) Huddle and James Huddle.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. Interment will follow at Grelton Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family suggests memorials be made to Henry County or St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 17, 2019