Jane Kaye Wellman Shock, 79, Defiance, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
She was born in Defiance, Ohio, to Dwight and Ermith (Eakins) Wellman on October 16, 1941, and married Bernard "Bim" Shock on April 14, 1972, in Defiance. Jane worked as a receptionist at Defiance College, Dinner Bell and SK Wayne. She worked at the Defiance County Sheriff's Office for over 24 years until her retirement.
Jane was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Defiance, directing the choir, and choirs at several other churches in the area. Jane was active in the Republican Party.
She is survived by her husband, Bim; son, Steve (Leslie) Shock; stepgrandson, Luke of Burlington, North Carolina; brother, Jan (Faith) Wellman of Cottage Grove, Oregon; her twin sister, Jean (Duane) Messner of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; brother-in-law, Carl Shock of Phrump, Nevada; sisters-in-law, Lois Oberhaus and Evie Wellman, both of Defiance; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Dwight and Ermith; and brother, Dean Wellman.
A memorial service is planned at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials can be made to the Fort Defiance Humane Society or Trinity United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
.