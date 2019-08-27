|
|
Janet G. Evritt, 90, Defiance, passed peacefully to her Heavenly home from the Laurels of Defiance on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Janet was born August 27, 1928, to Newton and Hazel Flint. She was a 1946 Defiance High School graduate. She married Lawrence R. Evritt on December 26, 1948, and he preceded her in death on November 5, 2011.
Janet was an avid bowler and active in Girl Scouts. She also worked at Charles Co., teaching knitting, and later sold Avon on the east side of Defiance. She was a lifelong member of Defiance Christian Church. She traveled to many parades with Larry in the Dinner Bell calliope. Janet was a member of Toledo Area Theatre Organ Society, Music Box Society and AARP.
Surviving are four daughters, Karen (James) Fry of Tipp City, Ohio, Sandra Siler of Brunersburg, Susan (Charles) Altherr of Defiance, and Michelle (Jerry) Brinkman of Holgate, Ohio. There are nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; and son-in-law, David Siler.
Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance is handling arrangements, with visitation on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Hasselbring officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Defiance Christian Church, or CHP Defiance Area Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 27, 2019