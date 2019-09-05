|
HAVILAND - Janet Colleen Myers, 84, Haviland, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her home.
She was born November 3, 1934, in Paulding County, daughter of the late Elmer and Grace (Fiock) Keysor. On December 31, 1954, she married Thomas G. Myers, who preceded her in death on January 17, 2010. She was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church of Paulding, where she served on the council, sang in the choir, was a Sunday school teacher, and a member of the Women's Society. She was an avid card player.
She is survived by four sons, Mark (Gaye) Myers of Payne, Rick, Jerry (Holly) and John (Camille) Myers, all of Haviland; a brother, George (Sharon) Keysor, Haviland; sisters, Diane (Louie) Crow of Van Wert, and Noreda Hoaglin, Pompano Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
She also was preceded in death by a grandson, Brian Myers; and a sister, Delores Thatcher.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding Township. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Scott EMS or Paulding County Food Bank. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com. Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 6, 2019