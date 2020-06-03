OAKWOOD - Janet Eleanor "Jan" Sholl of Oakwood, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born March 2, 1943, to the late Leo and Lois (Prowant) Price. She married Leo Sholl on May 12, 1962, and celebrated 58 loving years together.
Janet, known as Jan to many, led a full life. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Junction, and most recently, St. John's Catholic Church in Defiance. Janet was a founder and instrumental in leading the NTCA effort. In an era of transformative technological advancements, regulatory challenges and marketplace competition, she helped lead the technological evolution for rural consumers, delivering robust and high-quality services over future-proof networks that make rural communities vibrant places in which to live and do business. She worked as manager of the Arthur Mutual Telephone Company for over 41 years until her retirement. She was a hospice volunteer, and served on the Board of Community Health Professionals. In her early career, she had also served as a personal secretary for Woody Hayes. Jan also enjoyed being a dance instructor at the Defiance Dance Studio, and as the owner of Jan's School of Dance 13 years later. Jan will be sadly missed by her family, and many good friends.
Jan is survived by her husband, Leo; and her children, Gery Sholl, Mark (Yolanda) Sholl, Brenda (Tim) Leonard and Sara Sholl Fogt. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Zachary, Austin, Kathryn, Cecilia and Isabella Sholl, Clay and Sydney Fogt, Victoria, Eric (Lisa), and Kyle (Kristi) Leonard; her great-grandchildren, Aria, Eli and Harper Leonard; and two sisters, Diane Price of Carefree, Arizona, and Beverly (John) Kelly of Silver Springs, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
A private visitation will be held for her immediate family at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church, with Father Eric Mueller officiating. Responsible virus prevention measures are encouraged. Entombment will follow at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.