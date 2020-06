Or Copy this URL to Share

Funeral services for Janet E. "Jan" Sholl were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church, with Father Eric Mueller officiating. Music was by Dave Moninger. Entombment was at Riverview Memory Gardens. Pallbearers were Eric Leonard, Kyle Leonard, Zachary Sholl, Austin Sholl, Clay Fogt and Ted Sholl. Schaffer Funeral Home handled arrangements.







