ANTWERP - Janice E. Hahn, 76, Antwerp, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville.
Jan was born in Banner Elk, N.C., on July 10, 1943, a daughter of the late Joda (Singleton) and Cass W. Rhinehart. Jan retired as a bus driver after 34 years at Antwerp Local School. Jan was a truly caring person who always put God and others first.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, Ken, whom she married June 14, 1963; sons, Jeffrey (Leesa) and Daniel (Karen); exchange student child, Peter Theiss; siblings, Ron (Pat), Tom and Arthur (Jennifer) Rhinehart, Liz Hormann, Debbie (Mike) Buuck and Delores Ritch; grandchildren, Kenny (Linzee) and Joshua (Chelsey Caldwell) Hahn, Taylor (Colby) Miller and Morgan (Cole) Berenyi; and great-grandchildren, Dylan and Josie Hahn and Silver and Landon Miller.
Jan also was preceded in death by her son, Tony.
Her funeral service is at 10 a.m. with viewing one hour prior on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Woodburn Missionary Church, 05108 Bull Rapids Road, Woodburn, Ind., 46797. Viewing is also Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 2-8 p.m. at the church. She will be laid to rest at Maumee Cemetery.
Memorials are to Defiance Youth For Christ. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 26, 2019