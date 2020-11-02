1/1
Janice Merriman
PAULDING - Janice A. Merriman died November 1, 2020, of COVID-19 complications.
On March 18, 1959, Janice, the youngest of six children was born to Beryl and Jessie Leatherman of Oakwood, Ohio. She married the love of her life, Robert Freeman Merriman on August 7, 1976, and they had two daughters, Mary (Kenneth) Stephens of South Bend and Jennifer (Michael) Workman of Paulding. Her three grandchildren, Owen, Henry and Milo, were the light of her life and she loved spending time with and spoiling them.
Janice's home and heart were open to everyone. With a bright smile and love for people, she excelled at work as manager at Chief Supermarkets and later as a pharmacy tech at Chief and Rite Aid. Janice loved Jesus and helping others. She was a faithful member of Auglaize Chapel Church of God, volunteering as treasurer for 20 years and most recently helping with the Food Pantry. In 2012, Janice was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, but cancer did not destroy her spirit. She still found time for her precious flowers and bird feeders and hosted big family dinners. Even when hospitalized, she shared her smile with doctors, nurses and other patients. Janice will be missed. She left an indelible mark on our lives and we are better for it.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents and survived by her husband, daughters, three grandsons and siblings, Joyce (Darhl) Fuller of Oakwood, Gary (Amy) Leatherman of Douglasville, Ga., Kathy (Randy) Hoops of Napoleon, Carol Merriman of Oakwood, and Steve (Karen) Leatherman, Oakwood.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, November 5, at Auglaize Chapel Church of God, with Rev. Robert Fry officiating. She will be laid to rest in Little Auglaize Cemetery in Melrose. The family will greet friends from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There also will be visitation on Thursday, November 5, from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Paulding County Relay For Life. Friends are invited to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
