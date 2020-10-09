1/1
Janice Weisenburger
OAKWOOD - Janice M. Weisenburger, 77, Oakwood, died at 3:55 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born November 10, 1942, in Jackson, Mich., to the late James and Maude (Clemens) Tumey. On August 27, 1960, she married Ron Weisenburger, who survives in Oakwood.
Janice also is survived by two sons, Scott Weisenburger and Rustin Weisenburger, both of Oakwood; a grandchild; a great-grandchild; and her sister, Julie (Bob) Weisenburger, also of Oakwood.
She was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Weisenburger.
Janice was a waitress for over 30 years at the Townhauss in Oakwood, and also a homemaker. She was a member of the Defiance Eagles Aerie 372.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
610 Walnut St
Oakwood, OH 45873
(419) 594-3660
