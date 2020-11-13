1/1
Janice Woltman
NAPOLEON - Janice I. Woltman, 83, Napoleon, Ohio, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Kingston of Perrysburg.
She was born August 12, 1937, in Freedom Township, to the late Carl and Irene (Buchhop) Wiemken. On June 3, 1961, she married Marvin Woltman at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, and he preceded her in death on June 16, 2011.
Janice worked in the advertising layout department for Thiel's and Shoppers News and then worked as a secretary for Rohrs Realty until retirement. She was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, where she was a member of the Women of the Church. She was also a member of the Napoleon Filling Home Guild. She enjoyed working in the yard and tending to her flower beds.
She is survived by her children, Keith Woltman and Beth (Carey) Lange, both of Napoleon; grandchildren, Ethan (Megan) Lange, Zachary (Taylor) Lange and Nicholas Lange (Kayla Caswell); one great-grandson on the way; and a brother, Donald (Mary) Wiemken.
She was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Marcia (Robert) Behrman.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m.  Sunday, November 15, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday from 3-7 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home and Sunday from 1-2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Foundation, Henry County Relay For Life or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
