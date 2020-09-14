1/1
Janie Bentancur
HOLGATE - Janie Bryant Bentancur, 84, Holgate, died Friday night, September 11, 2020, at the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Her Legacyâ€¦ She was born May 6, 1936, to Juan and Consuelo Gutierrez in Robstown, Texas. On November 20, 1952, she married Fermin Bentancur. Janie was employed with General Motors, retiring in 1994. Her children and grandchildren were her life.
She survived by her children, Mary (Lupe) Bentancur Lopez of Holgate, Daniel Bentancur of Ayersville, Marie (Tim) Cantu of Defiance, Michele (Jose) Hinojosa of Lima, Jessie (Laura) Bentancur of Saginaw, Mich., and Marianne (Ziggy) Sanchez, Edmond, Okla.; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Presciliano Bryant of Donna, Texas, Maria Carmen (Reynaldo) Vargas of Falfurrias, Texas, Joe (Margie) Bryant of Anthony, N.M., and David Bryant, Corpus Christi, Texas.
Janie was preceded in death by her husband, Fermin, on January 11, 2018; her son, Joe Louis; and siblings, Yolanda Vera, MarÃ­a Elena Luna, Juan M. Bryant and Josefina Oranday.
Her Farewell Servicesâ€¦ Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 10 a.m.-noon. Due to health concerns, a mask is required, social distancing is encouraged and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance. The celebration of Janie's life will continue in Grelton Cemetery, Grelton, following visitation at the funeral home.
If sending a memorial contribution, you are asked to consider the American Cancer Society. Please visit ZachrichFuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.



Published in The Crescent-News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
