HICKSVILLE - Janis M. Meyer, 85, Hicksville, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in her residence, surrounded by those she loved.
Janis was born July 11, 1934, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul and Lucille (Flory) Carr. She was a 1952 graduate of Hicksville High School, and continued her education graduating from the Mercy School of Nursing, Springfield, Ohio, as an LPN. She married Robert Meyer, on June 2, 1956, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Antwerp, Ohio, and he survives. Janis was the administrator at Fountain Manor Nursing Home, Hicksville, for 17 years. She then served as the mayor of Hicksville. Janis served the community of Hicksville as the president of the Hospital Foundation Board, Hicksville Village Council and several other local boards. Janis enjoyed being at the lake and the lake life, reading, traveling, fine dining, but most of all, spending time with her family. She is a member of St. Michael Catholic Church.
Surviving is her husband, Robert Meyer of Hicksville; three children, Laura (William) Wills of Trussville, Alabama, Jean (Rick) Thiel of Sherwood and Bob (Polly) Meyer of Hicksville; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Suzie (Lynn) Haver of Hicksville. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church, with Father Dan Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Grace Hospice, 1900 Indian Wood Circle, suite 202A, Maumee, Ohio 43537; or the Huber Opera House.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Janis was born July 11, 1934, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul and Lucille (Flory) Carr. She was a 1952 graduate of Hicksville High School, and continued her education graduating from the Mercy School of Nursing, Springfield, Ohio, as an LPN. She married Robert Meyer, on June 2, 1956, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Antwerp, Ohio, and he survives. Janis was the administrator at Fountain Manor Nursing Home, Hicksville, for 17 years. She then served as the mayor of Hicksville. Janis served the community of Hicksville as the president of the Hospital Foundation Board, Hicksville Village Council and several other local boards. Janis enjoyed being at the lake and the lake life, reading, traveling, fine dining, but most of all, spending time with her family. She is a member of St. Michael Catholic Church.
Surviving is her husband, Robert Meyer of Hicksville; three children, Laura (William) Wills of Trussville, Alabama, Jean (Rick) Thiel of Sherwood and Bob (Polly) Meyer of Hicksville; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Suzie (Lynn) Haver of Hicksville. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church, with Father Dan Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Grace Hospice, 1900 Indian Wood Circle, suite 202A, Maumee, Ohio 43537; or the Huber Opera House.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.