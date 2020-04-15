|
Jeanette "Jan" E. Dimock, 83, Defiance, died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones at 4:05 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Kingsbury Place Assisted Living in Defiance.
She was born July 25, 1936, in Brown Township, Paulding, the daughter of Durl and Blanche (Burt) Horner. They are deceased. On November 30, 1955, she married Carl Dimock, who preceded her in death on January 17, 2008.
Surviving are two sons, Dean (Kandi) Dimock and Dana (Barb) Dimock, both of Defiance; a daughter, Dawn (Dan) Recker of Cloverdale; three sisters, Ruby Buckmaster of Ashley, Ind., Joan (Don) Bowman/Dean of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Nancy (Darrell) Noffsinger of Paulding; 10 grandchildren, Laurie Burke, Ben Dimock, Keith (Mandy) Goldfuss, Cory (Lyndsie) Goldfuss, Caleb (Sarah) Dimock, Mike (Denise) Recker, Gabe Recker, Garrett Recker, Bryce Recker and Luke Recker; 14 great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Katie Burke, Madison Gibbler, Brianna and Bennett Dimock, David, Lida and Luke Goldfuss, Brianna Estle, London, Kail, Iris, and Karen Goldfuss, and Jerry Dimock; and one great-great grandchild, Maylenne Estle.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Horner; five sisters, Leota Roberts/Bemiss, Helen Johnson, Hazel Sierer, Lois Schweigel, Carolyn Myers; a sister-in-law, MaDonna Horner; eight brothers-in-law, Jack Roberts, Chester Bemiss, Gerald Johnson, Dick Sierer, Ivan Buckmaster, Jack Schweigel, Harlan Bowman, Larry Myers; and one grandchild, Robbie Dimock.
It was Jeanette's wish to be cremated. There will be a private family burial at Monroe Cemetery, Continental, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elara Caring Hospice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, where condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 16, 2020