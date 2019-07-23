|
FORT WAYNE - Jeff Addis, 57, Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019.
He was born Sunday, July 30, 1961, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to the late William II and Wavabelle (Ditzenberger) Addis. He enjoyed going to the race track, taking apart and rebuilding cars, and decorating for Christmas. Jeff loved to spend time with his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his brothers, Greg (Jennie) and Dennis (Debra) Addis; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceeding him in passing were his sisters, Cindy Addis and Rebecca Addis; and brother, William Addis III.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46804, with visitation from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne. Condolences may be left online at www.greenlawnmpfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 23, 2019