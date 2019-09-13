|
OAKWOOD - Jeffery L. Blair, 57, of Oakwood, died at 1:21 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born September 27, 1961, in Paulding, to Shade E. and Maggie R. (Thompson) Blair of Cecil. On June 27, 1987, he married Kristine A. Freimund, who survives in Oakwood.
Also surviving are four children, Shannon L. Blair of Paulding, Caitlin S. (JR) Salas of Cecil, Jacob D. Blair of Oakwood, and Nick C. (fiancée, Destiny R. Dennis) Blair of Antwerp; two grandchildren, Dawson Blair and Kase Salas; four brothers, Kenny S. (Lee Ann R.) Blair of Hicksville, Charlie Blair, Gene (Rena) Blair and Dave (Joy) Blair, all of Cecil; and a brother-in-law, Gary Lauber of Defiance.
Jeffery was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Blair; and a sister, Julie Lynn Lauber.
Jeffery was a self-employed woodworker and was a member of Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church, Junction. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved being a grandpa.
A graveside service will be 11:15 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Sherman Cemetery, Oakwood, with Pastor Denny Hunter officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 10-11 a.m. at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blair family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 10, 2019