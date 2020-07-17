Jeffery Clement

NAPOLEON - Jeffery C. Clement, 56, Napoleon, passed away at his home on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Born May 3, 1964, in Stryker, Ohio, he was a graduate of Stryker High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army, for which we are forever a grateful nation.
Jeff was a commercial roofer and a member of the roofer's union in Ohio, Indiana, and formerly in Michigan. A jack-of-all trades by nature, he was a hard worker who would bend over backward to help anyone, and never expected anything in return. He was a very sweet gentleman who always had good things to say, and he wore a smile for everyone. He loved hard, heavy, head-banging rock and roll.
Jeff is mourned by his wife, Rita Liss Clement of Napoleon; his mother, Mellie Stewart of Ridgeville Corners; three sons, Jeffery, Seth and Ethan Clement, all of Indiana; two grandchildren, Skylie and Elies; an aunt, Rita Roofer of Ohio; and cousins.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, in the lower level at The Armory, 127 E. Clinton St., Napoleon (BYOB).
Memorial contributions may be considered to the Wounded Warrior Project
. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com
.
Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home, 830 Scott St., Napoleon, has been entrusted with arrangements.