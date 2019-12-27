|
DEFIANCE - Jeffery Charles Unverferth was born May 27, 1963, and died December 19, 2019.
He was proceeded in death by his mother Patricia Morgan, adopted father Daniel Unverferth, and biological father Larry Steele.
He is survived by his daugher, Paige Unverferth; five grandsons, Nicolas, Braxton, Daunte, Hector, and Xavier Unverferth; his sister, Brenda (Nathan) Unverferth Brumbaugh; three nephews, Brandon Unverferth, Dustin Peio, and Brock Peio; and four brothers, Larry, Tony, Doug and Michael Steele.
He loved nascar and was a Dale Earnhard fan. He was an auto body mechanic all his life. He was a dog lover. He enjoyed riding on his tractor and working on his lawn. He loved spending time with his family.
Jeffery was cremated. There will be a celebration of his life Monday, December 30, 2019, at the AMVETS, 1795 Spruce St., from 5-7 p.m. It is open to anyone who wants to come.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 28, 2019