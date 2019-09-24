|
|
BRYAN - Jennifer K. (Karnes) Bauer, 59, Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Waterville Heatlhcare in Waterville, Ohio, after an extended illness.
Ms. Bauer was a 1978 graduate of Fairview High School and employed by Kmart as a manager in the Angola, Fort Wayne and Decatur, Indiana, stores. She retired with the closing of the Decatur store after 20 years of service to the company. Jennifer was an avid reader and enjoyed her internet games and candy.
Jennifer K. (Karnes) Bauer was born on May 30, 1960, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of Kenneth D. and Ethel "DeAnn" (Hudkins) Karnes.
Survivors include two sons, Mitchell (Megan) Bauer of Edon, Ohio, and Jason (Diana) Bauer of Montpelier, Ohio; three brothers, Kenneth Karnes of Bryan, Jeffrey (Kathy) Karnes of Edgerton, Ohio, and Todd (Cindy) Karnes of Bryan; one sister, Beth (Joe) Coehlo, of Woodland, California; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will be Friday, September 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Brock Rohrer officiating. Private interment will take place in Williams Center Cemetery, Williams Center, Ohio.
Memorials are requested to Waterville Healthcare activities fund. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 25, 2019