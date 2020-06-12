Jennifer Wilburn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWANTON - Jennifer Sue (Moser) Wilburn, 40, Swanton, Ohio, passed away in her home following a brief illness on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born December 18, 1979, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Scott Moser and Maria (Irizary) Cline. Jennifer was a 1998 graduate of Pettisville High School.
Jennifer always enjoyed interacting and talking with others. Besides being a social butterfly, Jennifer will be remembered for her great sense of humor and loving nature. She enjoyed watching movies, playing games, and going on adventures with her kids.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Alexander, Alanis and Tyler; her mother and stepfather, Maria and Larry Cline; sisters, Stephanie (Eric) Chavera and Samantha (Ryan) Sprang; nephews, Kennedy and Gage; her father, Scott Moser; grandfather, Donald Moser; and parental figure, Ruben Gomez.
Visitation and services at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton will be for the family and close friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Samantha Sprang, c/o Jennifer's children's future needs. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved