PAULDING - Jeremy James Henderson, 40, Paulding, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020.
He was born August 21, 1980, in Hicksville, the son of Connie (Kittle) Henderson and James Henderson Jr. On September 8, 2001, he married Reichel Goodwin, who survives. Jeremy worked as a fabricator at Steel Dynamics for many years. Jeremy loved football, especially Ohio State.
Jeremy will be sadly missed by his loving children, Kylo, Lexi, Brooke and Cadence; sister, Stacey (Don) Moody; parents, Connie Henderson and James (Marsha) Henderson Jr.; and girlfriend, Tyra Meyer.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Iva and Milo Kittle, Mary Classen and James Henderson Sr.
Private family services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Saturday, September 12, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. For those planning to attend the visitation or funeral, we ask that you maintain physical distancing measures and practice responsible virus protection while offering the family support. Visitation will be 3 p.m. Saturday until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to a charity of the donor's choice
. Friends and relatives are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com
.
Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.