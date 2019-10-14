|
|
ANTWERP - Jerome W. Walk, 78, Antwerp, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne.
Jerry was born in Defiance on March 10, 1941, a son of the late Helen (Kohout) and John Walk. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1959-63. Jerry worked at BF Goodrich, Sauder Manufacturing, and retired from Matsu Corp.
Jerry was a truly giving man who loved God and his family. He enjoyed being outdoors, while working in the yard, gardening, canoeing and riding his bicycle.
Jerry will be sadly missed by his wife, Mary Ellen (Daeger), whom he married July 11, 1964; children, Robin (Jay) Chamberlain and Eric (LeaAnn), both of Antwerp; brothers, Ted and John Walk, both of Sherwood; grandchildren, Shaile, Jayla and Luke Chamberlain, Zack and Loni Walk; and beloved dog, Princess.
He also was preceded in death by his grandson, Bo Chamberlain.
The service to celebrate Jerry's life is 7 p.m. Thursday, October 17, at Antwerp Community Church of the Nazarene, 704 Erie St., Antwerp. Visitation is Thursday, October 17, from 4-7 p.m. at the church.
Please omit flowers and make a donation to the church in Jerry's memory. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 15, 2019