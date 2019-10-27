Home

Jerry Burt

Jerry Burt Obituary
BROUGHTON - Jerry L. Burt, 67, Broughton, died at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in Toledo.
He was born April 28, 1952, in Paulding, to the late Ray Jr. and Tabitha (Hofacker) Burt. On January 1, 2011, he married Cindy Young and she survives in Broughton.
Jerry is survived by his two children, Jason Burt of Toledo and Joanna Burt of Nashville, Tenn.; three stepchildren, Brody (Tracie) White of Cecil, Georgina White of Toledo and Colten White of Columbus; two stepgrandchildren, Alayna and Landen White; two sisters, Pat (Ed) Hiler of Indiana and Sandy (Tom) Carpenter of Lansing, Mich.; and a brother, Allan (Vicki) Burt of Melrose.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Frasier Burt; and a stepgrandson, Braeden White.
Jerry retired from the Paulding County Board of DD. After retirement, he worked part-time delivering papers for the Paulding Progress. He was a member of Grover Hill Zion United Methodist Church. Jerry loved spending time with all of his family, especially the grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, with Pastor Mike Waldron officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Nature's Nursery 07790 County Road 152, Whitehouse, Ohio 43571. Condolences may be made at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 29, 2019
