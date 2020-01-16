|
|
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. - Jerry J. Holek, 76, Sevierville, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020.
He was born March 14, 1943. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Holek, Edith and Ambrose Steffel. Jerry was a barber with Hair Cut Express.
He is survived by his wife, Ozzie Holek; daughters, Tonia Holek and Chandra Sprow; grandchildren, McKensie Sprow, Emma Sprow and Henry Sprow; great-grandchild, Asher Bland; and sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Jerry Davis.
Graveside service and inurnment will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance, Ohio. Handling arrangements is Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 17, 2020