Jerry Laker Obituary
Jerome "Jerry" Laker, 67, Defiance, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio.
He was born July 23, 1952, in Paulding, the son of the late Roman "Bud" and Christine (Phlipot) Laker. He was employed by Memmer's Water Tech and was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Cecil, and Paulding Eagles Aerie 2405. He enjoyed drag racing.
He is survived by a son, Matthew (Tania) Laker, Clay City, Ky.; grandchildren, Gabriel and Sage Laker; companion, Brenda Bauer, Paulding; siblings, David (Janet) Laker of Cecil, Jim (Karen) Laker of Antwerp, George (Susan) Laker of Bryan, Ken (Arlene) Laker of Cecil, Bonnie (Tim) Nally of Defiance, Ted (Donna) Laker of Antwerp, Rosann (Carol) Laker of Paulding, and Mary (Scott) DeGood, Leesburg, Ind.; and ex-wife, Pam Laker, North Webster, Ind.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding, with Rev. Joseph Poggemeyer officiating. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cecil. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, August 2, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There will be a wake service at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Masses or in memory of Jerry Laker in care of David Laker. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 1, 2019
