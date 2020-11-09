1/1
Jerry Manson
PAULDING - Jerry L. Manson, 78, Paulding, died Sunday, November 8, 2020.
He was born July 17, 1942, in Paulding, son of the late Alfred "Bud" and Virginia (AuFrance) Manson. On January 11, 1964, he married Sharon A. Pease, who survives. He was previously employed by Herbert E. Orr and Johns Manville, and a former co-owner of Pease and Manson Beekeeping. He was a former Jackson Township trustee.
He also is survived by a daughter, Michelle "Shelly" (Chris) Suder, Woodburn, Ind.; son, Bryan Manson, Paulding; grandchildren, Amber (Steven) Lymanstall of Defiance, Ashley (Adam) Corrao of Fort Wayne, Casey Manson of Columbus, and Allison Manson, Oakwood; and great-grandchildren, Leighton, Wren and Andrew.
A brother, Richard Manson; and a sister, Patty Shafer, preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 12, at Den Herder Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at a later date. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation on Thursday, November 12, from 10 a.m. until time of services. By the order from the governor, masks and social distancing are required in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
