Jerry Poper Obituary
HICKSVILLE - Jerry L. Poper, 72, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Community Health Professionals Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.
Jerry was born February 15, 1947, the son of the late Darrell and Grace (Rohrs) Poper. He graduated from Hicksville High School in 1965 and entered the United States Army in 1966. Jerry served during the Vietnam War and the majority of his tour of duty was stationed in Germany.
Jerry retired from General Motors, Defiance in 2009. While employed at GM, he also farmed for BR Farms. Jerry loved mowing lawns and could be spotted on his John Deere mowing the lawn of Empower Church, where he was a member.
Jerry will be missed by his family: his wife, Barbara, whom he married on August 1, 1981; and his sons, Bradley (Susan), Jeremy (Michelle) and Dustin (fiance Jessica). Jerry enjoyed his five grandsons, five granddaughters and two great-granddaughters. Jerry also has a surviving brother, Ron Poper.
Three sons have preceded him in death, K.C., Christopher and Adam.
Friends of Jerry and his family may visit at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Friday, December 6, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Empower Church, 09228 Hicksville Edgerton Road, Hicksville, at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019. A one hour visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will take place at Six Corners Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Hicksville American Legion Post 223.
Memorial contributions may be made to Empower Church or CHP Inpatient Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 3, 2019
